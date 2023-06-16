4,280 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

