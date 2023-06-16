4,366 Shares in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in U-Haul by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

Insider Activity

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

