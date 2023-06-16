45,257 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,257 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 2.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:ARCH opened at $113.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
