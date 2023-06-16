46,355 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

