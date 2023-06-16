46,390 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
