4,882 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $164.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

