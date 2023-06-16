5,009 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

