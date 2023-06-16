51,076 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

