5,169 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

