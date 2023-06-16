5,915 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

