602,932 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,000. Cameco makes up about 4.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

