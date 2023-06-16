6,214 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

