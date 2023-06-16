6,575 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 88,195 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

