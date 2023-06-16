8,510 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.