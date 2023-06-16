8,919 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. EOG Resources makes up 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

