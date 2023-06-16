955 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

