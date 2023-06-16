Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.9% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $323.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $325.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

