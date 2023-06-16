Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.