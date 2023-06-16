Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 3,335 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdvanSix stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $981.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

