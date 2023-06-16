Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Sells $24,680.00 in Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $24,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,854,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,565,726.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $10,832.09.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACRV opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,439,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACRV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

