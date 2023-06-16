Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $191.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

