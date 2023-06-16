Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -1.55. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ABOS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
