Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $495.20.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
