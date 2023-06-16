Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $495.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

