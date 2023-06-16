ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

ADSEW stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.