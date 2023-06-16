Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Down to $108.75

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.75, but opened at $106.38. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $108.42, with a volume of 16,048 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

