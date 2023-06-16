Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
