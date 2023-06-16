Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.