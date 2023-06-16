Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,800 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $81,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,300,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,750,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of National Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

