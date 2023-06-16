American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $204,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.87 and a 52 week high of $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

