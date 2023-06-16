American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New $833,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

