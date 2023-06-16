American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 41,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.97.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

