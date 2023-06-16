American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 3,200 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.