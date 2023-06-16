American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.