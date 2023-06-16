Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

