Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
