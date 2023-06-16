AmpliTech Group (AMPG) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AmpliTech Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 96 397 822 36 2.59

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.63%. Given AmpliTech Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -19.62 AmpliTech Group Competitors $383.01 million -$12.63 million 26.10

AmpliTech Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s rivals have a beta of -7.92, indicating that their average stock price is 892% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -86.36% -44.72% -18.30%

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.