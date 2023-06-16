Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target at $83.57

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

