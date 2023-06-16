Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $126.81

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.81.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 49,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $831,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 397,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

