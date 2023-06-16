Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $76.82

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.63.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

