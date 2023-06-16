Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $74.73

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.73.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $74,297,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

