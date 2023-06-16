Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $116.27

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

