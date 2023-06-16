Analyzing Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) and Its Competitors

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) is one of 1,115 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Infrastructure to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion N/A 32.35 Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors $483.50 million $7.60 million 2.73

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Brookfield Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors 374.35% 7.87% 4.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 647.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Infrastructure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors 1051 4299 5771 107 2.44

Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 3.9 million gas and electricity connections; and 61,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

