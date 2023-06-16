Analyzing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $472.52 million 0.52 $7.10 million ($0.14) -16.07 RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 118.91 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.79

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73% RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares OppFi and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OppFi and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

