Analyzing Origin Bancorp (OBK) & Its Peers

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) is one of 313 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Origin Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 25.04% 13.21% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 998 7729 6623 303 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Origin Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 9.77 Origin Bancorp Competitors $1.63 billion $331.34 million 9.93

Origin Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Bancorp peers beat Origin Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

