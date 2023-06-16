Anthony Savino Sells 25,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,963,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Altus Power by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,960 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

