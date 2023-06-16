Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

