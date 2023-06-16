Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 299,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

