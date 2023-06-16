Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Gap Down to $19.05

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.61. Ares Capital shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 572,567 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

