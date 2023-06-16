Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

