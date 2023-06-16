Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01), with a volume of 341880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Armadale Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

About Armadale Capital

(Get Rating)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.