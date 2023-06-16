Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 455,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIP. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %

Arteris stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Insider Transactions at Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $127,241.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,146.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,174 shares of company stock worth $532,374. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 362,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,512 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

